Carey adds four transfers on NLI Day

West Virginia women's basketball announced the addition of four new players on National Letter on Intent on Thursday. All of Mike Carey's additions are transfers and three of them are guards.

Jasmine Carson will join the Mountaineers after playing two seasons at Georgia Tech. She averaged nearly 10 points for the Yellow Jackets this season. WVU also added Mississippi transfer Jayla Hemingway who played limited minutes as a rookie in Starkville. The third guard is Abby Ogle from Hutchinson Community College who averaged 15.5 points per game and 6 rebounds last year as a sophomore for the Blue Dragons and was the conference player of the year. The sole forward in class is 6-3 Ariel Cummings. She spent two seasons at Chipola Community College, which is where current WVU forward Blessing Ejiafor played a year ago. Cummings poured in nearly 14 points and 11.5 rebounds this season for the Indians.