East Fairmont senior wrestler Geno Casuccio may only be 106 pounds, but what he lacks in size he makes up for in heart.

Our Premier Bank Athlete of the Week is heading back to Huntington for a chance at redemption.

Casuccio will wrestle at the state meet next week for the second straight year. Casuccio earned second place a year ago after falling in the state championship bout, 1-0.

Casuccio won the Region I title this past weekend, 10-1, in the 106 pound weight class.