Charleston, Best Virginia to Host Regional Round of The Basketball Tournament

After competing in the $2 million dollar winner-take-all The Basketball tournament for the first-time this past summer, a team of WVU alums will embark on their second TBT quest a little closer to home this July.

Charleston was announced as a regional site for this year's TBT tournament. The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center will host the first three rounds of the tournament from July 24-26.

Notre Dame boys basketball coach and WVU alum Jarrod West will return as head coach of the team. WVU standouts Kevin Jones, Da'Sean Butler, Nathan Adrian and John Flowers have also all committed to return for Best Virginia this summer.