Cizauskas Among Nation's Best Tacklers
Posted: Tue 1:31 AM, Oct 22, 2019
Glenville State senior linebacker Dominic Cizauskas currently ranks No. 15 in all of NCAA Division II football with 41 solo tackles. Last year, he was a Second Team All-American after ranking second in the nation with 134 total tackles and 85 solo tackles.