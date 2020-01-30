Clarksburg's Kobe Martino Carries Name of Late NBA Legend

Notre Dame junior guard Kobe Martino always knew his name was special. His big sister, Whitney, chose his name because Kobe Bryant was her favorite basketball player.

After news broke of Bryant's tragic passing this past Sunday, those who knew the Martino family could not help but think of them.

Although Kobe Martino never met the Laker legend, and picked up a basketball nearly 2,000 miles away from Los Angeles, Martino says he hopes to live up to his name by embodying Kobe's "Mamba Mentality" to keep working hard and never give up.