Coaches & players soaking in reality of state tournament suspension

The sports world has taken a full timeout.

With Governor Jim Justice's announcement that schools are closed indefinitely and that extracurriculars are suspended until at least April 10, the likelihood that the girls and boys high school basketball state tournament will resume took another hit.

Gilmer County, University, Lincoln & North Marion girls basketball had all punched their ticket to semifinal Friday at the state tournament.

The boys state tournament did not even get a chance to begin. Triple-A University has been dreaming about a state repeat since they won the 2019 title. A young Single-A Notre Dame team was playing its best basketball of the season before they won their co-regional title this week. Double-A teams had not even got a chance to play their regional games before they were postponed on Thursday night.

Local players & coaches react to the news and how their teams move forward from here.