Crews-Naylor Leaves Lasting Legacy at Fairmont State

Former Fairmont State quarterback Takwan Crews-Naylor was named an NCAA Statistical champion in passing efficiency last year.

In 2019, he finished the year with a 178.3 passing efficiency, the best in the nation, while completing nearly 62 percent of his passes for 2,473 yards and 24 touchdowns. Crews-Naylor ranks fourth in program history with 5,683 passing yards, 365 career completions, 52 touchdown passes and 5,886 yards of total offense.

He received opportunities to workout for the Canadian Football League, but those are currently on hold.