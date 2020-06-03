Crudup rides wave of momentum into senior Mohigan campaign

Morgantown fullback & defensive end Deondre Crudup truly defines the motto "stay ready so you don't have to get ready."

His name was called for the Mohigans to carry the football for the first time in his high school career with just four games remaining in his junior season and he delivered. He compiled over 200 yards rushing with 6 touchdowns in just those four games. Keep in mind: Crudup is 5"8, 255 lbs.

"As long as you're running hard and have great vision, you'll get into the end zone," he said.

Crudup was also an anchor at defensive end, totaling 81 tackles & 7 sacks. As he prepares for his senior campaign, he has a few goals in mind.

"Obviously I hope to win a championship but I just want to be a leader and show the younger guys coming up that Morgantown has a legacy and if we don't fulfill that we are letting the alma mater down."

His goal is also to find the school that suits him best, academically and athletically. Crudup has received multiple Division III football offers so far such as Otterbein, Marietta & Monmouth College.