Culver is Youngstown's "Rose that Grew from Concrete"

West Virginia forward Derek Culver was suspended for the first 10 games of his Mountaineer career as a freshman.

But Coach Bob Huggins said yesterday that one year later, Culver has fallen in line, and he's certainly backing that up with his play.

Culver is averaging 11 points and a conference leading 9.6 rebounds.

The Youngstown, Ohio native will play in his hometown tomorrow when the No. 25 Mountaineers visit the Penguins of Youngstown State.

He talked earlier this week about what it means to be an athlete who "makes it out" of Youngstown & how excited he is to play in front of his friends and family on Saturday.