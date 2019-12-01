Culver's Career-High 25 Leads WVU Past Rhode Island, 86-81

Derek Culver scored a career-high 25 points off the bench as WVU held off Rhode Island, 86-81. With the victory, the Mountaineers remain undefeated at 7-0 overall.

Jermaine Haley scored the game's first eight points and totaled 18 on the afternoon. Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 14 while Oscar Tshiebwe added 11 points and nine rebounds. Fatts Russell paced the Rams with a game-high 32 points.

Next up for West Virginia is a matchup with St. John's at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tip-off in the Big East/Big 12 Battle is set for noon.