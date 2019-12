Derek Culver had 16 points and 16 rebounds as WVU took down Nicholls, 83-57. With the victory, the Mountaineers improve to 9-1 overall.

Oscar Tshiebwe also had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds while Miles McBride added 15. WVU outrebounded Nicholls, 44-27 in the game.

Up next, West Virginia will travel to Youngstown State this Saturday to take on the Penguins. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.