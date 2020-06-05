Darius Stills named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

WVU rising senior defensive lineman and Fairmont native Darius Stills has been named to the Lott IMPACT trophy watch list. He is one of 42 candidates selected.

The Lott Trophy is awarded to college football's defensive IMPACT player of the year. IMPACT stands for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.

Stills was a All-Big 12 first team defensive lineman in 2019, compiling 47 tackles, a team-high 14.5 TFLs and 7 sacks. He contemplated declaring for the NFL draft before deciding to return to Morgantown for his senior campain.