Former West Virginia All Big 12 receiver David Sills was signed off of the practice squad to the New York Giants 53-man roster.

He fills the spot of tight end Evan Engram who was placed on IR.

Sills signed with the Giants on September 1st after being cut by the Buffalo Bills.

Sills was a two-time All-Big 12 First Team selection with the Mountaineers and finished his career with 35 receiving touchdowns which ranks No. 2 in WVU history.

The Giants visit the Redskins on Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX.