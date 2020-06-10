Devart's Mother/Daughter bond stretches across the world

"You and me.. together forever."

That is the phrase that Grafton's Diann & Jacinda Devart have lived by for the past 11 years.

Diann adopted Jacinda from an Ethiopian orphanage when she was seven years old and brought her home to Taylor County.

Jacinda has worked tirelessly to learn English, and has graduated Grafton with six different academic achievement awards. She was also a second team all state defender for Grafton girls soccer as a senior.

Our Premier Bank Athlete of the Week will continue her athletic and academic career at Waynesburg University.