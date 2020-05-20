Doddridge County 6-time state champ Ferrell commits to Glenville State

Jonna Ferrell will leave Doddridge County with six individual state titles, one team state championship, two state records and a full college scholarship.

The senior sprinter committed to Glenville State on Wednesday evening.

"Coach (Nicholas) Spino has been after meet since the very start and he's seen a lot of potential in me from the beginning and it just feels like home so I thought it was a good fit for me," she said.

Ferrell was a member of the 4x100 relay state title team her freshman season. She won the 100 meter state title twice and set state records in the 200m and 400m races as a sophomore. She also won the high jump that season and was the Single A high point champion to help the Bulldogs win the team state title.

