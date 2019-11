Doddridge County is moving on to the Class A State Championship for the first time since 1978 after defeating Williamstown, 27-3 in the semifinals.

Hunter America rushed for three touchdowns and the Bulldogs force five Yellow Jackets' turnovers in the victory. Doddridge County will face No. 10 Wheeling Central Catholic in the Class A State Championship next Saturday in Wheeling.

The Maroon Knights (9-4) have won the state title in each of the past two seasons.