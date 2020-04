Doddridge County three-sport athlete Reese Burnside is our Premier Bank Athlete of the Week.

Burnside is the two-time defending state champion in pole vault and was looking forward to going for a three-peat this spring.

He also set a school record with 100 victories on the wrestling mat for the Bulldogs this season and was a major part of the Doddridge County's state runner-up football team at running back.