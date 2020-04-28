Doddridge County's Kelley commits to AB Sprint Football

Doddridge County first team all-state linebacker Austin Kelley became the latest North Central West Virginia player to commit to former South Harrison head man Brad Jett and Alderson Broaddus sprint football.

Kelley signed on to play for the Battlers on Tuesday afternoon. Sprint football is the traditional game of football, but each player must be at or under the 178 lbs. weight limit.

"I went on two visits there and he just showed me how much it is like Doddridge. It's one big family," Kelley said on his recruitment.

Austin was the leading tackler for the 2019 state runner-up Bulldogs. He registered 154 total tackles, forced six fumbles and recovered five.