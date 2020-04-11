Doege motivated by QB competition at home in Lubbock

West Virginia football has maintained high expectations for its players when they return to the team, whenever that may be.

WVU junior quarterback Jarret Doege is doing his part. The Lubbock, Texas native is consuming his days by running, lifting and practicing his throws with a friend at an open field. Fellow Gray station, KCBD, in Lubbock caught up with the Copper High School product in his hometown.

"Just trying to stay sharp," Doege said. "I want to be at my best when I get back so I could show them that I have been working."

Doege knows he has to be in tip-top shape when he returns to Morgantown. The Bowling Green transfer is vying for the starting quarterback spot with senior incumbent Austin Kendall.

"I'm just going to focus on little details in my throwing and staying in shape and just be prepared for when I get back," he said. "We have a little competition going and I think that just makes everybody better. At the end of the day whoever Coach Brown picks is best for the team."

Jarret was granted immediate eligibility last year after his transfer from the Falcons but WVU elected to redshirt him. Doege played in the Mountaineers final four games with three starts. He went 79-for-120 for 818 yards and 7 touchdowns with 3 interceptions.