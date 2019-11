WVU junior quarterback Jarret Doege and freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe were named Big 12 Newcomers of the Week.

On Saturday, Doege made his first start for the Mountaineers completing 20 of 30 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns. His performance led WVU to upset No. 24 Kansas State, 24-20.

On Friday, Tshiebwe recorded a game-high 20 points and 17 rebounds in the Mountaineers' 68-53 win.