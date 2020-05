East Fairmont pitcher Broderick Rohrbaugh committed to West Virginia Wesleyan baseball on Monday afternoon.

Rohrbaugh pitched a team-high 61 innings during his junior season with a team best 1.84 era & 44 strike outs. He also got it done at the plate, batting .322 with 29 hits, 22 RBIs and 3 home runs.

He also spent his summers dealing for the Fairmont post 17 legion team.