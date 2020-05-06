Resilience powered Pack through four-sport career at East Fairmont

East Fairmont senior Avery Pack truly proved during her high school career that anything is possible. She participated in four sports, two of which occurred in the same season, and was a key contributor in all four.

The fall was for volleyball, followed by basketball in the winter. In the spring, Avery split her time by throwing shot put for the track and field team and playing the outfield for Bees softball.

"I just loved having teammates, especially with East Fairmont," she said. "There was a tone of bonding time and it was like a family."

Due to COVID-19, Avery did not get to participate in her spring sports in 2020, and now her high school athletic career is over. Pack will graduate from East Fairmont this spring and attend West Virginia where she plans to study exercise physiology.