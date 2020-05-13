East Fairmont QB Postlewait signs with Waynesburg Football

After quarterbacking the Bees to their best season since 2008, East Fairmont's Dom Postlewait gained enough confidence to convince him that he still had more to give to the game.

Postlewait committed to Waynesburg University on Wednesday afternoon. A month ago, he thought he was bound for the military.

"Waynesburg was a place I really saw myself, not just because of football. They have a top notch criminal justice program that I'm pretty excited to be a part of."

Dom passed for 1,511 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior and ran for 322 more and 5 touchdowns to earn honorable mention all-state. He was also selected as an all-star for the Bears in the annual North-South game. That came after he missed his entire junior season with a torn labrum he suffered during wrestling season his sophomore year.

"I wouldn't change it for anything because it taught me things that a lot of people don't have to go through in life and I went through it young."

He also endured a lot of losing on the gridiron. Before his senior year, the Bees had compiled four total wins in three seasons. In 2019, East Fairmont matched that to go 4-6 under new head coach Shane Eakle for their most victories since 2008.

"I hope I made a big enough impact for a lot of the people to remember and be the changing point of the football team that we needed," he said. "This year taught us to have confidence in ourselves and our coaches. That was something we hadn't had in a long time and I think we learned that this year."