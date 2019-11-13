Eight University Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

It was a busy Wednesday morning at University High School as eight student-athletes signed their letters of intent on National Signing Day.
That included Hawk senior point guard Kaden Metheny, who committed to Division I Bowling Green State, and his classmate Jake Staud, who will wrestle for Army West Point. Runner Zoe Shetty was the third Division I signee, as she committed to run track & field & cross country for the Ivy League's University of Pennsylvania.
Below is the full list of signees:
Ashten Boggs - Edinboro University Basketball
Abbie Coen - Rowan University Basketball
Kyle Hawthorne - Davis and Elkins College Tennis
Lou Kisner - Glenville State Softball
Kaden Metheny - Bowling Green State University Basketball
Jake Staud - West Point Wrestling
Zoe Shetty - UPenn XC/Track & Field
Kassidy Wolfe - West Liberty University Soccer