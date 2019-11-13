Eight University Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

It was a busy Wednesday morning at University High School as eight student-athletes signed their letters of intent on National Signing Day.

That included Hawk senior point guard Kaden Metheny, who committed to Division I Bowling Green State, and his classmate Jake Staud, who will wrestle for Army West Point. Runner Zoe Shetty was the third Division I signee, as she committed to run track & field & cross country for the Ivy League's University of Pennsylvania.

Below is the full list of signees:

Ashten Boggs - Edinboro University Basketball

Abbie Coen - Rowan University Basketball

Kyle Hawthorne - Davis and Elkins College Tennis

Lou Kisner - Glenville State Softball

Kaden Metheny - Bowling Green State University Basketball

Jake Staud - West Point Wrestling

Zoe Shetty - UPenn XC/Track & Field

Kassidy Wolfe - West Liberty University Soccer