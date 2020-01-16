Everhart Officially Welcomed as Alderson Broaddus Head Football Coach

Travis Everhart was officially introduced as head coach of Alderson Broaddus football on Thursday morning.

Everhart brings 21 years of coaching experience to Philippi. He most recently served as associate head coach at Fort Valley State University in Georgia.

He also has made stops at West Virginia State, University of Charleston and West Virginia Tech,

Everhart will be tasked with turning the Battler program around. The team went 1-9 last year and has not been over .500 since 2016, when they finished the year at 9-2.