WVU guard Harler & childhood friend Bibey launch 'Built Different'

Former WVU guard & Wheeling native Chase Harler intends to pursue a professional basketball career overseas. But until then, and during the time in between, he is putting his WVU business degree to use.

Harler & his childhood friend & teammate at Wheeling Central Catholic, Boyd Bibey, have launched a basketball skills development business based in Wheeling. The duo leads individual, group, and team basketball training sessions.

As part of their business, they are also launching a podcast called "Think Different" which will feature different athletes and mental health experts and focus on the mental side of the game.

The business plan did not happen overnight. Bibey, a former player at Concordia, has been conducting training sessions over the past year while he pursued his exercise psychology degree from WVU. Before basketball season, Harler would return to Wheeling over the weekend and help out.

"In the back of our mind, we knew we were building our brand at that time."

