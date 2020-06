The Fairmont Flyers hosted their 10th annual disc golf club championship at Morris Park in Marion County.

38 players and six pros participated in the event. The club made sure the tournament was played safely under COVID-19 guidelines. Drive-by check-ins, small group sizes, staggered start times, and social distancing were enforced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The event was held at the Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Complex. The Fairmont Flyers have operated since 2002.