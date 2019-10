In the girls race, East Fairmont's Erykah Christopher topped the field with a of 19:31 while the Fairmont Senior duo of Carolina Jacquez (19:47) & Lydia Falkenstein (20:44) came in second and third respectively.

Fairmont Senior won the team title with 44 followed by Single A St. Marys with 85.

In the boys race, it was a trio of Polar Bears who crossed the line first in Ethan Kincell, Logan Zuchelli and Tyler Hayes. Kincell won the Big 10 meet a week ago as well.