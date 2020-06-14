Fairmont Senior Motivated to Grow in Phase 1

Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 6:53 PM, Jun 14, 2020

After falling in last year's state semifinals to Bluefield, Fairmont Senior football is determined to reclaim its state crown in 2020.

The Polar Bears finished last year 12-1 overall after winning the Class AA State Championship in 2018. Head coach Nick Bartic says the team is using phase 1 to build team chemistry and evaluate talent for the upcoming season.

Fairmont Senior will look to replace a pair of stars on its offensive line in WVU commit Zach Frazier and Glenville State-bound Dominick Owens.

 