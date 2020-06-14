Fairmont Senior Motivated to Grow in Phase 1

After falling in last year's state semifinals to Bluefield, Fairmont Senior football is determined to reclaim its state crown in 2020.

The Polar Bears finished last year 12-1 overall after winning the Class AA State Championship in 2018. Head coach Nick Bartic says the team is using phase 1 to build team chemistry and evaluate talent for the upcoming season.

Fairmont Senior will look to replace a pair of stars on its offensive line in WVU commit Zach Frazier and Glenville State-bound Dominick Owens.