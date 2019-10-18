Fairmont Senior, Preston Win Big 10 XC Titles

Preston's Allie Martin won her second consecutive conference title, while Fairmont Senior's Ethan Kincell captured the boys crown as both led their schools to Big 10 team titles as well.

Martin crossed the finish at 19:53.31, followed by second place finisher, East Fairmont's Erykah Christoper at 20:10.94 and Fairmont Senior's Carlina Jacquez came in third at 20:40.44.

Preston won the team title with 37 points, followed by Fairmont Senior with 58 points and Bridgeport with 89 points.

Kincell's winning time in the 5k race was 16:55.91. Bridgeport's Jackson Jacobs came in second at 17:08.15 and Fairmont Senior's Tyler Hayes placed third at 17:22.84.

Fairmont Senior won the boys Big 10 team title for the second consecutive season with 35 points while Bridgeport came in second with 41 and Preston placed third at 79.

Cross country regionals are next week.