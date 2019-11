After winning its first state championship since 1946 last year, Fairmont Senior is ready to begin its quest for back-to-back titles on Friday.

The Polar Bears finished the regular season undefeated at 10-0 overall and have earned the No. 1 seed. Fairmont Senior will host No. 16 Winfield on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Dating back to last year, the Polar Bears have won 24 consecutive games, which is tied for the 22nd-longest win streak among all high school football teams in the nation.