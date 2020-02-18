Fairmont Senior Rolls to Senior Night Win over LC, 85-34

Tue 11:53 PM, Feb 18, 2020

MaKayla Lilley had a game-high 19 points and Marley Washenitz poured in 17 points and 15 assists as Fairmont Senior rolled to a 85-34 victory on senior night over Lewis County

Emily Starn added 15 for the Polar Bears.

Hannah Brown led Lewis County with 12.

 