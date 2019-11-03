Fairmont Senior Sweeps State Cross Country Championships

Fairmont Senior won both the boys and girls state cross country championships Saturday at Cabell Midland High School.

Ethan Kincell was the Class AA-A individual state champion with a time of 16:20.88. The Polar Bears boys team totaled 48 points while the girls scored 78 points. Doddridge County's Carter Lipscomb finished in second and Brideport's Jackson Jacobs crossed the line in third. East Fairmont's Erykah Christopher paced the field at 18:53.40. Fairmont Senior's Lydia Falkenstein and Carlina Jacquez finished in fourth and fifth, respectively. In Class A, Ritchie County won the boys division with a total of 136 points.

In Class AAA boys, University's Josh Edwards was the individual state champion posting a time of 15:50.06. The Hawks boys team placed first with 66 points. On the girls side, Morgantown's Lea Hatcher won the individual state title finishing with a course-record 17:24.78. Athena Young and Irene Riggs finished in second and third, respectively, and helped lead the Mohigans to the team state championship with 39 points.