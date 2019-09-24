Fairmont Senior Tops Latest WVSSAC Ranks

Fairmont Senior sits atop the WVSSAC football rankings for week 4 after the Polar Bears convincing win over Bridgeport last week, 34-15. The Indians dropped to No. 7 in the polls while RCB and North Marion sit at No. 9. Liberty currently stands right outside of the playoff picture at No. 17.

In single A, Ritchie County and Doddridge County sit at No. 2 and 3 respectively ahead of their match up at Cline Stansberry stadium on Thursday. Tygarts Valley checks in at No. 6 while Clay-Battelle currently holds the final playoff spot at No. 16.

In Triple A, University is our only school in the top-16 at No. 11 overall, sitting at 2-2 on the season. The Hawks welcome Fairmont Senior on Friday.

CLASS AA

1. Fairmont Senior

2. Keyser

3. Oak Glen

4. Wyoming East

5. Man

6. Poxa

7. Bridgeport

8. Liberty Raleigh

9. RCB

10. North Marion

11. Nicholas County

12. Bluefield

13. Winfield

13. Mingo Central

15. Sissonville

16. Shady Spring

17. Liberty (Harrison)

Class A

1. Pendleton Conty

2. Ritchie County

3. Doddridge County

3. Tolsia

3. Midland Trail

6. Tygarts Valley

7. St. Marys

8. Wheeling Central

8. Williamstown

10. Greenbrier West

11. Moorefield

12. Meadow Bridge

13. Madonna

14. Buffalo

14. Tug Valley

16. Clay-Battelle