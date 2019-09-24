Fairmont Senior Tops Latest WVSSAC Ranks

Fairmont Senior sits atop the WVSSAC football rankings for week 4 after the Polar Bears convincing win over Bridgeport last week, 34-15. The Indians dropped to No. 7 in the polls while RCB and North Marion sit at No. 9. Liberty currently stands right outside of the playoff picture at No. 17.
In single A, Ritchie County and Doddridge County sit at No. 2 and 3 respectively ahead of their match up at Cline Stansberry stadium on Thursday. Tygarts Valley checks in at No. 6 while Clay-Battelle currently holds the final playoff spot at No. 16.
In Triple A, University is our only school in the top-16 at No. 11 overall, sitting at 2-2 on the season. The Hawks welcome Fairmont Senior on Friday.
CLASS AA
1. Fairmont Senior
2. Keyser
3. Oak Glen
4. Wyoming East
5. Man
6. Poxa
7. Bridgeport
8. Liberty Raleigh
9. RCB
10. North Marion
11. Nicholas County
12. Bluefield
13. Winfield
13. Mingo Central
15. Sissonville
16. Shady Spring
17. Liberty (Harrison)
Class A
1. Pendleton Conty
2. Ritchie County
3. Doddridge County
3. Tolsia
3. Midland Trail
6. Tygarts Valley
7. St. Marys
8. Wheeling Central
8. Williamstown
10. Greenbrier West
11. Moorefield
12. Meadow Bridge
13. Madonna
14. Buffalo
14. Tug Valley
16. Clay-Battelle