Fairmont Senior sits atop the preseason girls basketball rankings released by the West Virginia Basketball Coaches Association.

North Marion is ranked no. 2 and Lincoln enters at No. 3 in Class AA. In Class AAA, University is ranked No. 3 while Morgantown rounds out the group at No. 10. In Class A, Tucker County checks-in at No. 7 while Gilmer County begins the year at No. 8.