Fairmont Senior Wins Big 10 Wrestling Championship

Fairmont Senior won the Big 10 wrestling championship, topping the 13 team field with 250 points, while East Fairmont came in second with 156 and Buckhannon-Upshur placed third with 140 points.

The Polar Bears and the Bees each had 3 individual champions as well.

Big 10 Wrestling Champions

106: Geno Casuccio, East Fairmont

113: Levi Carpenter, East Fairmont

120: Kolbie Hamilton, Fairmont Senior

126: Julius Hobbs, Buckhannon-Upshur

132: Mikey Jones, Fairmont Senior

138: Bladen Roush, Bridgeport

145: Derek Starkey, Bridgeport

152: Dominick Postlewait, East Fairmont

160: Aidan Gibson, Bridgeport

170: Jake Smithson, Buckhannon-Upshur

182: Colten Hovermale, Lincoln

195: Garrett Conaway, North Marion

220: Alex Bennett, Buckhannon-Upshur

HWT: Zach Frazier, Fairmont Senior