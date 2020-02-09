Fairmont Senior Wins Big 10 Wrestling Championship

Fairmont Senior won the Big 10 wrestling championship, topping the 13 team field with 250 points, while East Fairmont came in second with 156 and Buckhannon-Upshur placed third with 140 points.
The Polar Bears and the Bees each had 3 individual champions as well.
Big 10 Wrestling Champions
106: Geno Casuccio, East Fairmont
113: Levi Carpenter, East Fairmont
120: Kolbie Hamilton, Fairmont Senior
126: Julius Hobbs, Buckhannon-Upshur
132: Mikey Jones, Fairmont Senior
138: Bladen Roush, Bridgeport
145: Derek Starkey, Bridgeport
152: Dominick Postlewait, East Fairmont
160: Aidan Gibson, Bridgeport
170: Jake Smithson, Buckhannon-Upshur
182: Colten Hovermale, Lincoln
195: Garrett Conaway, North Marion
220: Alex Bennett, Buckhannon-Upshur
HWT: Zach Frazier, Fairmont Senior