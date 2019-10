Fairmont Senior and Doddridge County remain at No. 1 in the WVSSAC's week 7 high school football rankings.

In Class AA, Bridgeport moves to No. 4, Lewis County is up to No. 8 and North Marion checks-in at No. 12.

In Class A, Ritchie County rises to No. 3 and Tygarts Valley falls to No. 9.