Marion County will be well-represented this year in Charleston as Fairmont Senior and North Marion punched their tickets to the state tournament.

The Huskies took down Petersburg 68-52 to secure the No. 1 seed and will take on No. 8 Bridgeport on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

The defending champion Polar Bears defeated Frankfort, 47-38 to earn the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 PikeView on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.