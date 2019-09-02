UPDATE: Fairmont Senior's Bridges to Enroll Immediately at WVU

UPDATE 09/03/19 @ 5:00 p.m.

Former Fairmont Senior forward will enroll immediately at WVU for the fall season, West Virginia Men's basketball announced today.

He will become West Virginia's thirteenth and final scholarship player for the 2019-2020 season.

ORIGINAL STORYFairmont Senior graduate and four-star forward Jalen Bridges has committed to play basketball at WVU.

Bridges chose the Mountaineers over Miami, Indiana, Alabama and Xavier. Rated as ESPN's No. 72 recruit, he could enroll at WVU as early as this semester or even in January. If he waits to enroll until the winter, Bridges will attend the Scotland Campus (PA) for prep school.

Bridges led the Polar Bears to two state championships in 2016 and 2017 and to a pair of state runner-ups in 2018 and 2019. He received the Bill Evans award as the top player in West Virginia this year after averaging 22 points, six rebounds, two blocks, two steals and two assists per game.

