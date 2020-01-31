Fairmont Senior's Jacquez to Run for Fighting Falcons

Fairmont Senior runner Carlina Jacquez will fulfill a lifelong dream next year: running in college.

Jacquez committed to Fairmont State University to on Friday afternoon to run cross country and track and field.

Jacquez qualified for states in cross country all four years of high school, and hopes to qualify for track and field championships for the fourth consecutive time this spring.

She was a first team All State selection in cross country this past season, finishing 5th in the state to help the Polar Bears win the team cross country championship.