Fairmont Senior alum Anysa Jordan averaged three points and three rebounds per game in her freshman season at Eastern Kentucky.

Jordan notched a career-high 16 points against Alice Llyod in November and grabbed a season-best 10 rebounds against Morehead State in February.

With the Polar Bears, Jordan was a two-time first team all-state selection, averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks as a senior. She helped lead Fairmont Senior to win two state championships in 2017 and 2019.