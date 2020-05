Fairmont Senior lineman Dominick Owens inked his letter of intent on Tuesday to play for the Glenville State Pioneers.

Owens played on both sides of the ball for the Polar Bears and was selected as a 2019 second team all-state offensive lineman. The plan is for him to play nose guard, though, for the Pioneers.

Owens becomes the fourth Polar Bear in the Class of 2020 to commit to play college football joining Zach Frazier (West Virginia), Camden Longwell (Charleston) & Nate Kowalski (Charleston).