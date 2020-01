Fairmont State wrestling is in the midst of their first season on the mat in 30 years.

Chris Freije was hired as head coach back in June after building wrestling programs at Kentucky Wesleyan and Cloud County Community College.

The Falcons have began the season 0-2 in team competition, but they are confident in the foundation that Freije and his staff, as well as the first class of wrestlers, are building at Feaster Center.