Every player scored for the Falcons & eight player notched double-figure games as Fairmont State (9-2) dominated Carlow (0-9), 123-48.

Ilisia Washington paced the Falcons with 22 points and Morgantown's Steven Solomon added a career-high of 15 with 10 rebounds. Kenzie Melko had 14. Dale Bonner notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists.

The Falcons will welcome in Urbana on Wednesday, January 8 at 7:30 p.m.