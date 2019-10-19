Fairmont State Earns Second Win, Downs Concord 56-27

Fairmont State improved to 2-5 overall after a 56-27 win at Concord.

Quarterback Takwan Crews-Naylor completed 16 of 22 passes for 240 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception. On the ground, Tyree Randolph led the way rushing for 125 yards and two scores on 24 carries. Javon Hayed paced the Fighting Falcons' receivers with five catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. On the afternoon, Fairmont State outgained Concord 567-266.

The Fighting Falcons will be back in action on Oct. 26 hosting West Liberty at 2 p.m.