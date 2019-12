After trailing by as many as 13 points in the second half, Fairmont State men's basketball (5-1) came all the way back to beat Charleston (5-2), 78-72 in front of packed crowd at Joe Retton Arena.

Dale Bonner led the Falcons with 19 points, while Cole VanHandorf had 16, including 12 in the second half. Kenzie Melko-Marshall added 13.

Drew Rackley led the Golden Eagles with 20 points while Lamont McManus had 18 and Devon Robinson pitched in 14 points with 16 rebounds.