Being ranked No. 21 in the preseason and returning 17 of 22 starters, Fairmont State has MEC championship hopes in 2019. The Fighting Falcons went 9-2 last year and finished second in the conference.

13 in-state freshman have joined the team this year including Fairmont Senior's Connor Neal and Jake Pitman along with Robert C. Byrd's Robert Arnold and Grafton's Garrett Wellman.

The Fighting Falcons open their season on Thursday at Charleston.