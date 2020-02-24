Fairmont State Splits MEC Doubleheader with West Liberty

The Fairmont State women's basketball team took down West Liberty, 80-76 while the men's team fell, 109-88.

Sierra Kotchman scored a game-high 29 points and Rachel Laskody added 19 for the Fighting Falcons in the women's game. Grace Fodor paced the Hilltoppers. The Fighting Falcons improve to 14-12 overall and 11-9 in conference action.

In the men's game, Dalton Bolon scored a game-high 27 points as the Hilltoppers shot 61 percent from the field. Przemyslaw Golek led the Fighting Falcons with 24 points. Fairmont State drops to 20-6 overall and 14-6 in MEC play.