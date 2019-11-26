Fairmont State Sweeps Basketball Double-Header at WV Wesleyan

Fairmont State men's & women's basketball are coming home from Buckhannon with wins at the Falcons both defeated WV Wesleyan tonight.

For the men, Isaiah Sanders hit a three-pointer with .3 seconds on the clock to lift Fairmont State to a 75-72 win over Wesleyan. Sanders and Kenzie Melko-Marshall both had 16 points while freshman Dale Bonner led the way with 25.

On the ladies side, the Fighting Falcons handled the Bobcats, 94-60 behind 25 points & 6 rebounds from Presley Tuttle off the bench. Sierra Kotchman added 22 & 10 boards.

For Wesleyan Nicole Gilyard led the way with 20 points. Former Fairmont Senior guard Courtney Wilfong added 7 in 25 minutes of action.

