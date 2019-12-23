Fairmont State's Kotchman Named MEC Player of the Week

Updated: Mon 11:55 PM, Dec 23, 2019

Fairmont State's Sierra Kotchman has been named the MEC Player of the Week.

The junior from Washington, Pa., totaled 32 points in the Fighting Falcons' 84-73 win over Wayne State last Wednesday. She is averaging 21.3 points per game which ranks third in the MEC.

 